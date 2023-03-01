Excavation next to Hammer Down facility photo

Excavation next to Hammer Down facility (old Methodist Church building).

 Free Press / Randy Myers

WHITE BIRD — The following event announcements are a repeat from last week’s column, but it is now March, and they bear being repeated.

This Saturday, March 4, Pleasant View Baptist Church is sponsoring a spaghetti feed fundraiser for Salmon River kids to attend Camp Alacca this summer. The camps are for all ages, kids from 1st grade through high school. The cost for a week of camp is now $225 per person, which makes it difficult for some families to afford to send two to three kids to camp, so scholarships are available to any children on the Salmon River. The spaghetti feed entrance fee will be by donation. The feed will start at 4 p.m. at the IOOF Hall and will go until the spaghetti runs out. Red’s Kitchen is supplying the garlic bread, and donations of spaghetti, sauce and green beans are gladly accepted. There will also be a silent auction of baked goods during the feed. For information, or to apply for a scholarship, call Brandy Larson at 208-790-5731.

Mayor Homer Brown photo

Mayor Homer Brown at the Nashville Safari Club International convention with “Big Bertha.”
Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments