WHITE BIRD — The following event announcements are a repeat from last week’s column, but it is now March, and they bear being repeated.
This Saturday, March 4, Pleasant View Baptist Church is sponsoring a spaghetti feed fundraiser for Salmon River kids to attend Camp Alacca this summer. The camps are for all ages, kids from 1st grade through high school. The cost for a week of camp is now $225 per person, which makes it difficult for some families to afford to send two to three kids to camp, so scholarships are available to any children on the Salmon River. The spaghetti feed entrance fee will be by donation. The feed will start at 4 p.m. at the IOOF Hall and will go until the spaghetti runs out. Red’s Kitchen is supplying the garlic bread, and donations of spaghetti, sauce and green beans are gladly accepted. There will also be a silent auction of baked goods during the feed. For information, or to apply for a scholarship, call Brandy Larson at 208-790-5731.
On Thursday, March 9, the White Bird Christian School Board invites all interested area parents to attend a Q&A meeting. This will be a time where the board can share information about the school and answer questions parents might have concerning cost, curriculum, student handbooks, etc. The meeting will be in the Fellowship Hall of the Baptist Church, 110 Everest Street. For information, contact Gale Gorrod at 208-507-1784. Also, the Christian School is in search of a teacher and teacher’s aide for the coming school year, again; contact Gale Gorrod for information on the positions.
The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) will be holding its “March Artisan Sale,” March 18-19, at the White Bird Recreation District building, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free and fine arts, yard art and more will be for sale. For info, email SRAG @ srag.idaho@gmail.com. The library will be holding a bake sale on both days in conjunction with the Arts and Crafts Show.
Also, on Sunday, March 19, is the annual Joe Wilson/St. Paddy’s Sausage and Pancake Feed at the IOOF Hall, sponsored by the White Bird American Legion Post.
The White Bird community is supported in a large measure by the tourist trade which comes to our area to enjoy fishing, camping and viewing. The two major local companies for fishing and viewing are Killgore Adventures and Hammer Down River Excursions. Mayor Homer Brown attended the Safari Club International convention last week to promote our area and Hammer Down. He is also expanding (literally) the town of White Bird by pulling down part of the hill next to the old Methodist Church. Thank you, Homer, for all that you do for our town.
The cribbage tournament had nine players on Saturday, with Gary taking first place and Lewis taking second in a three-way playoff. The White Bird Gun Club had 12 shooters on a cloudy and breezy Sunday morning. Leaders for the day were: Tyler Rupp – 24, and Shane Paul, Paul Van Acker and Jay Fraizer – 23. No youth shooters.
