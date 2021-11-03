WHITE BIRD — The monthly meeting of the White Bird Library committee will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Wednesdays are busy at the church this week: a yoga class at 10 a.m., Good News Club at 4 p.m. and Bible study at 6 p.m.
A celebration of life for Fred “Butch” “Nick” Nichols will be held at the IOOF Hall on Nov. 5, starting at 3 p.m. Bring potluck salads and desserts; all else will be provided. Verna, Joaquin and Dave will provide live music.
The weekly cribbage tournament is scheduled to resume on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. in the back room of the Silver Dollar Bar.
Pleasant View Baptist Calendar: At 7 a.m., this Saturday, Nov. 6, will be the Men’s Breakfast and Bible study. The Ladies Fellowship will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8. The church will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 21. There will be turkey and ham along with all the fix’ins. Everyone is always welcome to come to the church services but even if you don’t, you are invited to come to the dinner. There is always more than enough for everyone. Dinner starts at 11:30 a.m.
Time to reset all our clocks. Fall back this coming Sunday, Nov. 7.
A pet peeve of mine is Christmas decorations and music going on before Thanksgiving. Having said that, here is a note about a big White Bird Christmas event. Dec. 18 will see the town overflowing with activities from one end (Recreation District building) to the other (Memorial Park). The events will include a chili cookoff, bazaar cookie party, a parade, Santa, fireworks and a Christmas pageant by the Good News Club kids in the IOOF Hall. If anyone would like to sing, do a skit, play an instrument or whatever, contact me at 208-839-2220 and we will put you on the program. There are flyers posted around town with more times and details about the Christmas event.
I sadly attended two memorial services this past weekend. Pastor Dave Hunt, of Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Kamiah, and Pastor Bill Horn, of Clearwater Baptist Church, both graduated to glory in the same week last month. They both lived out Philippians 1:21, “For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” See you soon, my friends.
