WHITE BIRD — I know that it is the middle of the summer but there are some things you have to plan ahead about. One of these is the White Bird community calendar.
The library committee is starting to work on the calendar for 2023. If you are familiar with the calendar at all, you know it has a historical theme for each month, that has a short note along with a picture. It is always very interesting and helps inform about the history of our area. This year’s theme was “Pack Strings” around central Idaho. The theme for 2023 is still being worked on. The calendar also includes birthdays, anniversaries and memorials. If you have any changes and/or additions to make to the calendar, call 208-507-3240 or drop by the library.
Vacation Bible School (VBS) and evening services at Pleasant View Baptist Church (PVBC). A team of 10 people will be arriving from Leoma Baptist Church in Tennessee this Friday, July 15, to help PVBC put on the VBS. The VBS is for kids from ages 4 to 15 and is free to everyone. The VBS will be from 9 a.m.-noon, July 18-20 (Monday – Wednesday).
On Sunday evening, July 17, starting at 6 p.m., there will be a rally with a BBQ, bounce house and music. The whole family is invited to come and enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, and Pastor Randy’s special ribs (first come-first served on those). On Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19, at 6 p.m. there will be special worship services with Pastor David Simmerman preaching about how to be a Christian in hard times. Alesha Moore will be singing special music. On Wednesday, July 20, at 6 p.m. will be the graduation, starting with a potato bar dinner and everyone is invited. Last year, the VBS averaged 34 kids, so the church is looking forward to a great time again this year. If there are any questions, call the church at 208-507-0334 or Pastor Randy at 509-435-8732.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.