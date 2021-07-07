WHITE BIRD — Update on Delvin Keeler. He is gaining weight slowly and still doing treatments. He is back to work on a part-time basis. Delvin says he is feeling great; Renee says that every day is a good day. Delvin and his dogs doing what he and they love doing, is a picture of part of the Idaho lifestyle that we all love so much (see photo). Renee – you need to get that picture framed; I think it is beautiful.
Vacation Bible School is July 26-28, at Pleasant View Baptist Church. 9 a.m. - noon, all ages. A team is coming from Leoma, Tennessee, to help put on this fun time for the children of White Bird and surrounding areas. The team is being led by Alesha Moore, who has done some recording in Nashville, and who will do a mini concert on Wednesday of that week. More information will be coming in a mail-out to each address in the 83554-zip code. The team will also be doing a jet boat tour with Hammer Down after VBS is over. To preregister or for information, call Pastor Randy at 509-435-8732 (cell) or 208-839-2220 (church phone).
Thank you to Brian Lowe for the quick action in stomping out the small grass fire in town before it spread. You prevented a disaster. Keep up the good work!
The American Legion White Bird Post 152 will meet Saturday, July 10, at 8 a.m. in the IOOF Hall. Walt Lindsey posted this note on FB: “Another successful Crawdad Boil in the books. Thank you to all the sponsors: Vista Outdoor CCI/Speer, Silver Dollar Bar, Summerville’s, Idaho County Veterans Center, and Hammer Down Excursions. We can’t pull off these events without your support. A special shout out to all of the volunteers who helped with setup, food prep, serving and tear down. Many hands make light work and I appreciate it. Last but not least, a huge thank you to American Bonfire. They are a great band and great friends and we already have them booked for next year. See y’all then”.
“Pride goes before a fall”! Last week I boasted (I definitely used the wrong word!) about picking my first zucchini. A couple of days later, Bill Shuck and I were talking (he had not seen the note in this column yet) and he remarked about picking a bucket full of zucchini and yellow squash. It was a good reminder to me that when you brag about how many or how big, there is always someone who got more or has one bigger, whether it is fish, a deer or zucchini! Thanks Bill and Connie for letting Pleasant View Baptist use your irrigation water.
Reminder: The City of White Bird is still under water restrictions. No outside watering allowed until further notice.
