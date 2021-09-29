WHITE BIRD — As everyone in the town of White Bird knows, the city wells struggled to keep up with the water demand this year. It was hot this summer. Fire Chief Brian Lowe was very concerned that if we had a house fire the water system might not keep up with the demand. Trying to be proactive, the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department (WBVFD) made use of some stimulus funds and has purchased a 5,000-gallon water storage tank. The WBVFD was able to purchase the water tank thanks to Dan Cook giving them a good deal, so thank you Dan. The tank is all set up at the city sewage plant and is ready to provide an extra measure of fire protection when needed. Thank you also to Lowe and the WBVFD for all the training and preparation they do so everything will be ready when there is a need.
From Darla Brumley: “Just a little reminder that the Community Halloween party will be Oct. 23 this year from 6-8 p.m., at the IOOF Hall. There will be the usual games, costume contest, pumpkin carved contest and the favorite cake walk. Everyone is welcome! Any questions call 208-839-2205 or if you would like to help or donate a goodie for the cake walk, give me a call. Thanks”.
I visited with Mike Moore from Craigmont, before doing Johnnie Perkins’ funeral this past Saturday, about his beekeeping business. He tends beehives across the Camas Prairie and along the Salmon River. I knew the hot weather we had this summer had affected a lot of things but had not thought about how it would affect the honeybees. I had honeybees swarming around my hummingbird feeder in August and suspected it had something to do with the dryness. I would make a little extra sugar water mixture when I was doing the feeder and put it in a platter and set it on the railing. The bees really liked it. Mike said that in a normal year he would get about 10 barrels of honey. This year he got two barrels. I also noted that the grain pile at Fenn was much smaller than last year. I suspect that a lot of us will be glad to see the past few years in the rear-view mirror.
Hebrews 12: 1-2, “Let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith”. My friend and fellow pastor, Bill Horn, finished his earthly race on Sunday and is now walking with Jesus. Thank you, Bill, for showing us how to be a strong, Godly husband, father, friend and pastor. We will miss you but know that we will see you soon.
