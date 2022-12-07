WHITE BIRD — It’s December and the celebrations are ready to begin! The little town of White Bird will start off the season with a big celebration this Saturday, Dec. 10. Come to town early and stay all day. The holiday vendor event starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m. It will be held at the White Bird Recreation District building (the old schoolhouse). For details contact Marie Whinery at 208-451-6583. The White Bird volunteer fire department is sponsoring a chili cookoff, which starts at 3 p.m. There is no entry fee and there is a suggested $5 donation to eat. To enter, call Barb Lowe at 208-507-3292. Prepare two gallons of chili in a crockpot, enter it in the contest and see if you can win the Grand Prize or People’s Choice.
Now that you have purchased some unique Christmas presents at the vendors’ table and dined at the chili feed, head on over across the street to the IOOF Hall at 4:30 p.m. to listen to the Christmas Music Program being presented by Pleasant View Baptist Church’s Good News Club. The kids will be doing a skit and singing, and the audience will get to sing, also. Don’t miss out on the bags of goodies that attendees will receive. When the program is finished, everyone will go out and wait for the Christmas parade to come down from the highway and travel through town. If you haven’t entered your float yet, call Anita Dehning at 208-451-4658 to enter and then line up your float in the kiosk area by the highway at 5:30 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. As soon as the parade is finished, Santa will show up to visit with the kids at 6:30 p.m. The kids and Santa will finish visiting just in time to watch the fireworks being put on by Hammer Down River Excursions (thank you, Homer Brown and employees) at 7 p.m. The fireworks display is always quite spectacular and fun to watch.
