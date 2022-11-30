WHITE BIRD – December and Christmas are on our doorstep, so get ready! Sandy Murphy has posted beautiful posters all around town with lots more details on the December events, so look around for them. Dressing up the town of White Bird for Christmas will start at 4 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 1. Everyone is welcome to come and help. Barbara Lowe would like to remind the community to give her a call at 208-507-3292 to let her know if you are decorating your business or home for the lighting contest. The judging will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, and the prizes will be awarded at the Christmas parade. Call her also if you plan on entering a float for the parade.
The White Bird Christmas Celebration on Dec. 10 kicks off with a holiday vendor event at the WB Recreation District building from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., call 208-451-6583 for information. Chili contest is at 3 p.m. (call Barb Lowe to enter the contest). Pleasant View Baptist Christmas program in the IOOF Hall is at 4:30 p.m., and the parade is at 6 p.m. (line up at 5:30 p.m. at the kiosk at the entrance to town). Santa visit at 6:30 p.m.; and fireworks at 7 p.m. Phew! Lots going on that day, so everyone in the area is invited to come and make a day of it in the big, little town of White Bird.
