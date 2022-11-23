WHITE BIRD — During my service in the Navy, we had a saying that “the only thing constant is change!” That is true in our lives and in events. Barbara Lowe let me know that the date and time for decorating the town have changed. It will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Everyone is welcome to come and help. Barbara also would like to remind the community to give her a call at 208-507-3292 to let her know if you are decorating your business or home for the lighting contest. The judging will be held on Dec. 9 and the prizes will be awarded at the Christmas parade. Call her also if you plan on entering a float for the parade.
The White Bird Christmas Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, kicks off with a holiday vendor event at the White Bird Recreation District building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., call 208-451-6583. The chili contest is at 3 p.m. (call Barb Lowe); the Pleasant View Baptist Christmas program in the IOOF Hall is at 4:30 p.m.; the parade starts at 6 p.m. (line up at 5:30); Santa Visit is set for 6:30 p.m.; fireworks are at 7 p.m. Phew! Lots going on that day! Everyone in the area is invited to come and make a day of it in the big, little town of White Bird. Sandy Murphy has posted beautiful posters all around town with more details on the events, so look around for them.
The White Bird Store and Mercantile is now open seven days a week. Kelly Anderson says she will try to keep items available for that last minute, one ingredient short in your recipe, type need. This past Saturday evening, Ruth and Payton Trivett were making pumpkin pies for the church Thanksgiving dinner and needed milk. A quick run to the store solved the problem. Kelly also carries large bags of dog and cat food, so drop in and check it out.
Also, the White Bird Library has its 2023 calendars available for purchase. The theme for this coming year is again “Pack Strings.” This year’s history and pictures for each month are very interesting, so don’t miss out on getting next year’s calendar. The calendars make great stocking stuffers! Stop by the library or call 208-507-3240 to get one for $15.
Pleasant View Baptist had a great turnout for its Thanksgiving dinner. There were more than 50 in the worship service and the meal that followed. Jake Pineda brought his family from Grangeville to fill up a row of chairs along with his parents, Eloy and Gloria. The church has celebrated the baptisms of Ethan Blankers, and Deanna, Paisley and Ryland Hampton this month.
Despite the turmoil and divisions in our country, please take a moment this Thursday to thank God for His blessings upon our nation. It is still the greatest nation on Earth, and it all comes from Him.
