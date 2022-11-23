White Bird News standing

WHITE BIRD — During my service in the Navy, we had a saying that “the only thing constant is change!” That is true in our lives and in events. Barbara Lowe let me know that the date and time for decorating the town have changed. It will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Everyone is welcome to come and help. Barbara also would like to remind the community to give her a call at 208-507-3292 to let her know if you are decorating your business or home for the lighting contest. The judging will be held on Dec. 9 and the prizes will be awarded at the Christmas parade. Call her also if you plan on entering a float for the parade.

The White Bird Christmas Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, kicks off with a holiday vendor event at the White Bird Recreation District building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., call 208-451-6583. The chili contest is at 3 p.m. (call Barb Lowe); the Pleasant View Baptist Christmas program in the IOOF Hall is at 4:30 p.m.; the parade starts at 6 p.m. (line up at 5:30); Santa Visit is set for 6:30 p.m.; fireworks are at 7 p.m. Phew! Lots going on that day! Everyone in the area is invited to come and make a day of it in the big, little town of White Bird. Sandy Murphy has posted beautiful posters all around town with more details on the events, so look around for them.

