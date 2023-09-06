Linda Hickman and White Bird Christian School photo

Linda Hickman is the teacher for the new school – White Bird Christian School.

 Free Press / Randy Myers

WHITE BIRD — As a sure sign that this year is rapidly moving to a close, the tryouts for the 2024 White Bird Rodeo Queen will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30. Young ladies, 13-18 years old, are eligible to try out for this honored position. Message Kami Fogleman if you are interested.

The third annual OC Abbott Memorial Golf Tournament is coming up quickly, on Saturday, Sept. 16, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m. Early registration is encouraged. The entry fee of $100 per person can be sent to 318 E Main Street, Grangeville ID 83530, or call 208-507-2035.

