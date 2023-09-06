WHITE BIRD — As a sure sign that this year is rapidly moving to a close, the tryouts for the 2024 White Bird Rodeo Queen will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30. Young ladies, 13-18 years old, are eligible to try out for this honored position. Message Kami Fogleman if you are interested.
The third annual OC Abbott Memorial Golf Tournament is coming up quickly, on Saturday, Sept. 16, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m. Early registration is encouraged. The entry fee of $100 per person can be sent to 318 E Main Street, Grangeville ID 83530, or call 208-507-2035.
Volunteers at the White Bird Community Library are working on the 2024 (yes – the New Year will be here before we know it!) edition of the White Bird Community Calendar. Now is the time to contact the library if you have any changes to your entries on the calendar. Edit forms can be picked up at the library or call 208-507-3240 to leave a message. The library wants to keep the information on the calendar as accurate as possible. Reminder: Library hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Thursdays, 1-3 p.m.
The White Bird Christian School officially started yesterday, Sept. 5. Linda Hickman is the school teacher, and there are four students. The school is starting small but anticipates growing in the years to come. The school board wants to express its thanks to the community and surrounding area for all the encouragement and financial support in getting the school started. In last week’s column, I named Daphne Kinskie, Ruth Trivett, Teresa Smith, Evelyn Ross and Kelly Gray as being on the board, but did not name Gretta Killgore as also being a board member. Sorry, Gretta. For information about the school, contact Daphne at 208-413-4303.
Your columnist is going on vacation (first one in four years) and will be seeing the sights in Hamilton, Mont. (quilt capital of USA), The Ark Encounter and museum in Kentucky and family in Tennessee and Texas; so there won’t be a column for several weeks.
