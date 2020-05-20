WHITE BIRD -- The city council held their meeting last Wednesday, and with great discussion, consideration to the folks in town, and the surrounding area, they voted to cancel White Bird Days. many organizations had canceled, but have left it up to the bars if they would like to do anything. The rodeo will still take place on June 19 and 20, at 5 p.m. each day. The big board went up and mowing was done. The signs and banners will go up over Memorial Day weekend, so come help us celebrate 31 years on the Salmon River. We would love to see everyone, but if you are ill, or not wanting to take a chance, we ask that you stay home. We will be taking the necessary precautions at the arena.
Queen tryouts were held last Saturday with Darlene Matson, form Nezperce, being crowned the new 2020 White Bird Rodeo Queen. She is 14 years old, and her parents are Dee and Delbert Matson. More information on her, and what her goals will be for the coming year, will posted later.
Remember the Riggins Motel is offering to those who are attending or participating in the White Bird Rodeo a “stay two nights – get a third night free” June 19-21. Call 208-628-3001 to book your stay!
Border Days will be July 2-4, and they are offering the same to deal for then, too.
GHS graduation will be this Friday, May 22, with the parade down Main Street at 3 p.m., continuing up to the high school where the seniors will receive their diplomas.
White Bird mobile food bank is one of six nonprofit organizations that is a recipient of a grant package through the COVID 19 Community Response and Recovery Funds for North Idaho and Eastern Washington. Through the grant and Idaho Food Bank, we will be able to provide an extra food pick-up this month. Anyone needing more food this month should come to the firehouse or WBARD parking lot (depending on the weather). Food distribution will be this Friday, May 22, at 10:30am. At this time, we do not need volunteers. We will still have our scheduled food bank distribution on June 4. For questions, call Leah at 208-839-2285.
The Salmon River Art Guild is canceling their art show in June that normally takes place during White Bird Days. They would like to thank everyone who came to the March Madness, which was a success. Save the first weekend in October for their regional art show in Riggins!
As we approach the end of May and the Memorial weeken, the American Legion will hold their tribute to the veterans at the cemetery, flags will be put on the graves, taps will play, prayer will be given, but there will nothing in town at this time.
As you may have noticed, Red’s Café is open again and with that comes the stores, and bars will be open for business again. Our little town is slowly coming alive, but it will take time for all to get back to normal operating hours.
Birthday wishes go out to Lauren Wilson, Marie Heckman (24th), Homer Joe Brown (25th), Abby Palmquist (26th), Steve Kernutt (27th), Del Wadsworth, Joe Anderson, Justin Meacham (29th), Kristy Beckstead (30).
In Memory of LaVonne Wright (28th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Mick & Jenny Hanson (24th), Jeff & Beverly McCool (25th), Bob & Chris Black (26th).
TidBits: What is Memorial Day and why do we celebrate it? Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. While originally honored military personnel, who died in the Civil War (1861-1865), this holiday now honors those who died in any war while serving with the United States. The Union lost almost 260,000. More than half of these deaths were caused by disease. World War I had 116,516 Americans die, more than half from disease. It is also called Decoration Day.
