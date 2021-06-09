WHITE BIRD — Much belated thanks to the American Legion White Bird Post for the Memorial Day services. They were somber and very honoring of our veterans who have passed away. The Rebekah Royal Gem No. 13 sponsored “Pie in the Park” and raised $669.

The White Bird Rodeo and White Bird Days activities are right around the corner, June 18-19. The White Bird Rodeo starts at 5 p.m. (PDT) on both Friday and Saturday. The theme for the White Bird Days parade on Saturday is “Back with a Bang”, so get your float signed up and plan on having a great time. The mannequins at the entrance to White Bird are ready to greet lots of visitors.

Rodeo scarecrow photo

Decorative scarecrows on the road coming into White Bird from Highway 95. This one is advertising the rodeo.

My apologies that the column is very short this week. Both my wife and I came down with covid last week. We canceled the morning service last Sunday, but since I will be off my 10-day quarantine, we plan on having the regular service this coming Sunday.

