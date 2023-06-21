WHITE BIRD — Quick apology from your columnist: last week’s column was so short because I didn’t double-check it before I sent it. Only half the column got sent. Computers and I don’t always play together well!

A great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make the Rodeo and White Bird Days a success! If I try to name names, I will leave out some people who worked very hard behind the scenes, so just a salute and thank you from the White Bird community. It was great watching all the fun floats. Here is a list of the winners: Judges Choice: 100th birthday for Kolbie Gortsema Pils; Best Theme: The Abbotts; Best Kids: Briisin Parker (and his John Deere 220 tractor); Best Organization: The Rebekahs; Best Royalty: Chief Joseph Foundation Royalty (three beautiful Nez Perce ladies in full regalia); Best Business: American Bar from Cottonwood; Most Fun: Edd Murphy (memories of hippie days).

