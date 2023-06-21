WHITE BIRD — Quick apology from your columnist: last week’s column was so short because I didn’t double-check it before I sent it. Only half the column got sent. Computers and I don’t always play together well!
A great big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make the Rodeo and White Bird Days a success! If I try to name names, I will leave out some people who worked very hard behind the scenes, so just a salute and thank you from the White Bird community. It was great watching all the fun floats. Here is a list of the winners: Judges Choice: 100th birthday for Kolbie Gortsema Pils; Best Theme: The Abbotts; Best Kids: Briisin Parker (and his John Deere 220 tractor); Best Organization: The Rebekahs; Best Royalty: Chief Joseph Foundation Royalty (three beautiful Nez Perce ladies in full regalia); Best Business: American Bar from Cottonwood; Most Fun: Edd Murphy (memories of hippie days).
A note from the White Bird Community Library: “Another successful pie booth... the library would like to thank all those who baked and donated pies to our pie booth. We sold lots of whole pies and slices; everything looked delicious. We are grateful for all the time, energy, and effort our bakers put into this event. All proceeds go to keeping our little library going, and we so much appreciate the community’s support. Thank you.” – Charlotte Hurt. The library will be closed on the 4th of July.
The summer series of Community Get-Togethers will continue this coming Saturday, June 24, starting at 4 p.m. at the White Bird Area Recreation District building. Come join us for hot dogs and hamburgers. Bring a side dish, a lawn chair and some friends. Randy Myers won the cornhole competition last time and is looking for more challengers. Full disclosure: Randy and Leah Harvey played one game, and he barely won. There are three game sets, so come on out and throw some bags.
