WHITE BIRD — Last week was an exciting “Christmas in July” event as the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department (WBVFD) took possession of its newest fire truck. The fire chief, Paul Hefner, was able to arrange for the transfer of the wildland fire truck from the State of Idaho. The truck has a 1,000-gallon capacity and is powerful enough to navigate the “gently sloping terrain” of the Salmon River. LOL. The WBVFD has given the truck the name “Goliath, The Big Red Truck.” I understand the fire chief was also able to secure the donation of several AEDs, which have been distributed to various locations. An AED was previously purchased by donations from the community and is located outside of the Silver Dollar Bar. One of the new AEDs will be located at the 1906 Brews building.
As was announced in last week’s column, The White Bird Christian School now has a teacher. Linda Hickman, a resident of Grangeville, has been hired to teach at the one-room school. The grades of the school will be kindergarten through 8th grade. Many readers will remember how Ms. Newby taught at the school for 30-plus years. She lived in Grangeville and very seldom did White Bird pass or the Prairie prevent her from unlocking the doors and welcoming the kids into class. Tuition for the school is $150 per student per month for nine months, with a $50 registration fee. The school is looking for people who will step up and sponsor either a specific child or designate an amount towards a scholarship that the school board will distribute. There are already several scholarships available, so please get your kids registered. There will be a teacher meet and greet at the White Bird Area Recreation District building (the old school) on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For information, call or message Gale Gorrod at 208-507-1784.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.