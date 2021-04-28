WHITE BIRD — The American Legion White Bird Post will be meeting May 1. There will be discussions concerning the events taking place around Memorial Day, May 31. This will include the different ways that the Legion post will be honoring the 95 veterans who are interred in the White Bird cemetery and the millions of Americans who have given their lives in the service of our country. The honors will include placing flags on each grave on Friday, May 28.
The men’s group at Pleasant View Baptist will meet at 7 a.m., for breakfast (chicken fried steak, biscuits and gravy), fellowship and devotion. Afterwards, they will meet at Killgore’s gravel pit on old White Bird Highway for some pistol safety training and shooting practice. Doug Giddings will serve as trainer and range officer.
Gloria Pineda, Barbara Wright, Sue and I attended a church meeting Sunday night in Elk City, that was standing room only. There was lots of good food, fellowship, music and a message. Pastor Tom Moore reported they are experiencing the same influx of families trying to escape the craziness on the West Coast as we are in the White Bird area. I suspect most of Idaho is experiencing the same thing right now.
Getting away from my studies on Thursday, I drove up the old White Bird highway along the switchbacks. I was blocked by a herd of cattle being moved by some Robinson Ranch hands being helped by, I think, eight cow dogs. I was sitting there in my truck when one of the hands rode up and apologized for blocking the road. He also asked if I was ok with it. I told him I was trying to run on Idaho time and that it was fine. I’ll take an Idaho traffic jam over a city traffic jam any day of the week and twice on Sunday.
If you have any news or odd tidbits to share, feel free to give me a call.
