Head’s up as to the times and dates that the Idaho Department of Transportation will be working on bridges from Riggins to the big bridge at White Bird. They started on the 8th in the first series of six bridge renovation projects in Idaho County. They have signs out and flaggers so you can expect delays during the weekdays. The bridges included in this project will be Rapid River (mp 191), Race Creek (mp 196), John Day (mp 208), Slate Creek (mp 214), Skookumchuck Creek (mp 219), and the White Bird Bridge (mp 223). Slate Creek starts next week, and the bridge work is expected to last a month, so please remember if you are traveling for appointments or whatever, give yourself more time to arrive. During repair to the White Bird bridge, truck drivers will be stopped at the top of the hill and be informed of the repairs at the bottom. These repairs are expected to run until July.
Our little town has gotten to where they are opening up slowly, and now the state has opened up as of the 15th but remember that some restrictions are still in place. If you are NOT feeling well or are not sure if you want to be out in the public, we ask that you please stay home and take care of yourself.
The new awning at the Silver Dollar Bar is back up and looks really nice…gives the ‘ole place a new look.
Last Friday (12th) was a get-together to meet the new owners of the Swiftwater RV (welcome to White Bird), as well as to bid Anna and Duane the best of luck in their new adventures.
Saturday (13th), we got to help Glen DeFord celebrate his 75th birthday at Brad DeFord’s place in White Bird. He had a blast enjoying all the food, cards, cake, and visiting with everyone!
Killgore Adventures is looking for someone to work at the store for mostly weekends and some weekdays, too. Message Kurt or Jenny Hanson, if you are interested.
The rodeo is this coming weekend (19th & 20th) and it looks to be one of the biggest in the 31 years of rodeoing along the Salmon River. We have 274 entries for the whole weekend, so come on down, and watch the stock, as this is the first they have been out, and are raring to give you a great show. Both performances will be starting at 5 p.m. (Pacific), starting with the miniature bulls. Cost will be adults - $10, 6-12 years -$5, and 6 & under will be free. Handicap parking and concessions on site. It is to be in the high 70s so bring your lawn chair, blanket, coolers, and Let ‘er Rip along the Salmon River!
Come join the American Legion for the 4th Annual Crawdad Boil, served Cajun style, in downtown White Bird. This was originally to take place in June, but has been moved to July 4th, 2020, open at 4 p.m. and served until it is gone. Tickets will be $20/person presale by calling 208-983-9387 and $25/person at the door. Bring your ID as beer will be sold. This is being sponsored by the Silver Dollar Bar, Idaho Veterans Assn., Eric Brimmer, Lucky Gallego and Walt Lindsey. You can contact Walt at 208-404-8571 or Lucky at 208-507-2035 for information and pre-sale tickets after 5 p.m. (Pacific).
Birthday wishes go out to Evelyn DeWitt, Zona Moore, Toni Baker (21st), Evan Eckman, Rick Prewett (23rd), Rachel Claar, Beth Plagman (24th), Jonna Holthaus (25th), Dianna Bunting (27th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Marty & Kate Buck (23rd), Todd & Heather Cullin, Roy & Cody Farmer (26th), Mike & Lynne Fredrickson (27th).
TidBits: The 21st is not only the first day of summer, but it is also a day to spend with your dad. Reflect on this day as something that helps you to remember all that your dad may have done for you. Past, present and future dads, uncles, grandfathers, and also those adopted, step, and to be in the future, it’s your day too! Happy Father’s Day, have a great day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.