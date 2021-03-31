WHITE BIRD — The Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge will be holding their Easter Bake Sale this Saturday, April 3, at the IOOF Hall from 9 a.m. until baked goods are gone. The funds raised are used for the annual scholarship that the Lodge provides for graduating seniors in the White Bird area.
We will be having our annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 3, 11 a.m. at the WBRD building. The hunt is for children ages 0-12. We will even have a drawing for a grown-up prize. Plan on staying for lunch as we will be selling hot dogs, chips and a drink for $2.50. Proceeds go to next year’s event. We need some volunteers to help the day of the hunt and donations, since we haven’t had much time to reach out in advance. Contact Renee Farmer, 208-839-2395.
Easter Sunrise Service: Pleasant View Baptist will hold sunrise services starting at 7 a.m. at the Battlefield Overlook on Highway 95. Come celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ! The service will be followed by breakfast at the Church in White Bird at 8 a.m. Regular services will also be at held at 9 a.m., Bible Study, and 10 a.m. worship.
Renee Keeler and Judy Dillon went up to Coeur D’Alene last Wednesday and brought Delvin home. They appreciate all the community support from the Salmon River and Camas Prairie. Remember him as he continues to heal. Renee asks that friends call first before visiting as they do not want him getting sick again.
Some years ago, Pat and Bruce Ringsmith purchased the rundown building that had been the drugstore and office of Dr. Foskett and, later, the Barritt family. They have turned it into a nice antique store and visiting spot in White Bird. They continue to landscape their business and to make it an attractive addition to the downtown area. On April 1, they will be returning the store to its summer hours of 11 a.m.– 4 p.m., Thursday-Saturday; and other days as they happen to be there. Stop in, look around, pull up a chair and visit. Call 208-839-2619 for information or go to www.whitebirdantiques.com. An excellent recounting of the history of Dr. Foskett and early medical practice can be found at https://yellowpinetimes.wordpress.com/2018/06/10/idaho-history-june-10/.
White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts for young ladies, ages 13-18 years old, will be held on Saturday, April 10. For information call 208-983-8779.
Gabby the goose has made itself comfortable around White Bird. The pet goose was seen visiting the patrons of the Post Office last week. I wonder if it is looking for a mate. I love living where the dogs sleep in the middle of the street; where two rigs can stop in the street and visit, and the traffic just goes around them with no dirty looks - just a smile and a wave; and a pet goose can wander around the town and visit people. It’s a good way to live!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.