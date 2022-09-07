WHITE BIRD — Barbara Cleary, a Grangeville Community Health worker, wants everyone in the White Bird area to attend an upcoming screening, which the community health workers from St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley will be sponsoring. They will do free screenings for A1C (diabetes and pre-diabetes); check blood pressure and body mass index; and a mood score (depression screening). A patient advocate, who can help people with medication costs, will be attending. Representatives from the Public Health Department, the YWCA, the Department of Labor, Community Action, and Compassionate Care Company will be providing resources. The screenings and resource fair will be at the Food Bank (located in the old White Bird School/White Bird Recreation District building) on Sept. 12, from 9:30 a.m. until noon, in conjunction with the monthly food bank distribution. Everyone in the community is welcome, even if you don’t use the food bank. For information call Cleary at 208-400-0071.
This summer, Les and Polly Fischer decided to do their part in helping raise funds for repairing the IOOF Hall. They put on “Summer Burgers” each Monday for a few hours at the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown White Bird. Through their hard work (and that of many helpers) they were able to raise $3,070 for the IOOF Hall repairs. I heard the full $20,000 needed for the repairs has been raised. If you still want to contribute, send your gift to Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge 13, PO Box 200, White Bird ID 83554.
