WHITE BIRD — The Rebekah’s Lodge will hold a bake sale at the IOOF Hall on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Drop off any baked goods for the sale at 9:30 a.m.
Also, the annual White Bird Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at the old White Bird School grounds. The ages for the hunt will be toddlers through 12-year-olds, with a raffle following. Anyone interested in donating or helping, call Darla at 208-839-2205 (home) or 208-553-8130 (cell). A special thank you to Rene Farmer and family, for the wonderful job they did in previous years putting on the Easter egg hunts; we appreciate all your time and hard work. Come to White Bird at 10 a.m., pick up some delicious baked goods, munch a little, then go up to the White Bird recreation building (the old school) and enjoy the Easter egg hunt.
The White Bird Store is open! Managers Bailey and Brady invite the community to stop by and visit, then check out what the store has to offer. Give them a call, message or comment on Facebook if there is something special you would like them to carry. They are still using the old Facebook page. The phone number is 208-494-4086. They are still on winter hours, which are 9 a.m. -6 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and closed on Sunday.
Pleasant View Baptist Church has donated 50-plus cushioned chairs to the White Bird Recreation District. The church members got together on Saturday, April 2, pulled the chairs out of storage, cleaned and repaired them, then delivered the chairs to the recreation building for use in large events and dinners. On Sunday, the church had a presentation of all the quilts (eight altogether) that the young people had made. Thank you, to Gale Gorrod and her lady helpers for teaching the kids how to make a quilt. I’m sure the kids will have many fond memories of their time with Gale. The church was blessed with several visitors, with a total of 42 in the service.
Update on Delsie Whinnery: After several more operations on her leg, it looks like the doctors finally have her infection under control. Susie Brust will be bringing her home on Monday. Thanks for all the prayers.
Cribbage tournament results: Steve took first place and Mike K. took second.
