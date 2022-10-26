WHITE BIRD — Halloween Party at the IOOF Hall in White Bird this Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. There will be a costume contest for all ages, a pumpkin carving contest (bring the pumpkin carved or decorated), a scarecrow contest for kids and adults (bring it decorated), and games (ring toss, shooting gallery, fishpond, cake walk). Refreshments will be served! Tickets are eight for $1.
Syringa Hospital is putting on a flu shot clinic on Friday, Oct. 28, from 1-3 p.m. The clinic will be held at the IOOF Hall. Flu shots are covered 100% by most insurance plans. To use insurance, bring your insurance card and driver’s license with you. If you do not wish to use insurance, the cost is $35 at the time you receive the shot. Bring exact cash or a check made out to SHC.
White Bird Gun Club: There will be a meeting of the gun club on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. All members and friends are invited to attend. This meeting will be to prepare for the 2023 trapshooting opening and practice. The meeting will be at the gun club on the south end of town and across White Bird Creek.
I know the first three news items are repeats from last week, but they are all happening this coming weekend, so the reminder is a good thing. Here are some new items of interest for your calendar.
The White Bird Store will reopen this Friday or Saturday, Oct. 28 or 29. Owner Kelly Anderson is busy getting the store set up and ready to serve our community. She has not set the days and times yet. One item she asked me to share is she is looking to buy eggs from people who may have an overabundance. Stop by the store and talk with her about what you have available.
The Rebekahs will be holding their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the IOOF Hall. Bingo will start at 10 a.m. and the meal will be served from noon until it’s gone. The cost for the meal is $7 for adults, $3 for kids, ages 6-12, and $2 for kids 5 and under. The proceeds go to support various Rebekah projects that help our community. Also, the White Bird Library will have its 2023 calendars available for purchase. The theme for this coming year is again “Pack Strings.” This year’s history and pictures for each month were very interesting, so don’t miss out on getting next year’s calendar.
Pleasant View Baptist Church has voted to sponsor a Christian School for our community that will start with the fall school year beginning in 2023. Students K-8th grade will have an opportunity to receive a solid academic education based on a Biblical moral foundation. The cost will be $150 per student per month, with a $125 registration fee. The school will be held in one room of the old White Bird school building. Many thanks go to the White Bird Recreation Board for allowing us the use of the room. For information contact Gale Gorrod at 208-507-1784.
The winter cribbage games are back on! They meet each Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Silver Dollar Bar. With 11 players, Glen Deford recently took 1st place and Steve Fox took 2nd.
