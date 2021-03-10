WHITE BIRD — Hey! Spring forward! Daylight Saving time is coming on Sunday, March 14. For those who have watched Heather C. count down the days until spring on FB, it’s almost here. How do I know, you might ask? I received my first veggie catalog in the mail last week. It’s a sure sign of spring.
Update on Delvin Keeler: Renee reports that he is doing better; he has had two of the four drain tubes removed and he will be moving to a rehab center in Post Falls soon. They have worked out an exception with the doctors so that Renee can visit Delvin on the weekends. Judy Dillon has been a real friend and help to Renee as they go back and forth to Coeur d’Alene. Also, a big thank you to Maggie Abbott for all the great pictures of Delvin’s fund-raiser that were in the Free Press last week.
A note from Toni Baker: “We are pushing on for our 32nd annual rodeo along the Salmon River on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19. I also found out they will be having White Bird Days on Saturday. More details later. Queen tryouts will be Saturday, April 10 at the arena. For information call Kami at 208-983-1726 or 208-983-8779. Tri State Rodeo Co., from Burns, Oregon, will be the stock contractor, with Lee Dagett as our announcer.”
On March 21, The Idaho Pathfinders ATV club will hold a ride to Pittsburg Landing with a BBQ on the Snake River. On the same day, the White Bird American Legion will hold the 14th annual “Joe and Ada Wilson Sausage Feed” at the IOOF Hall in White Bird, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can eat buffet or take out. Cost is $8 per adult and $4 per child under four. Three-pound chubs of sausage, prepared by Mt. View Specialty Meats, of Riggins, will be available for $13. Volunteers are needed to help with cooking and serving. Sounds like a pretty good day, great breakfast in the morning, an ATV ride in the spring with everything greening up and good friends gathered around the BBQ on the river.
March 27: Annual Safety Fire Refresher Course (RT-130), registration is at 7:30 a.m. at the White Bird Recreation District Building. Cost is $50 and preregister for this course. Call Dan or Chris Hokanson for information at 509-330-2245 or 208-835-4381.
Part of the blessing of living in Idaho and White Bird is being able to meet in person in our churches. Sacred Heart Catholic Church has Mass at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with Father Anthony; and worship service at Pleasant View Baptist Church (PVBC) is at 10 a.m. on Sunday, with Bible study at 9 a.m. PVBC women’s fellowship is March 15 at 6 p.m., with finger foods and learning the basics of knitting with Evelyn Ross. Women’s dinner and Bible study is March 29 at 6 p.m.
