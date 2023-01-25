WHITE BIRD — Barbara Lowe is looking for auction items for the Firemen’s Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. The auction benefits local area volunteer fire departments. If you would like to donate an item or for information, give Barbara a call at 208-507-3292. Tickets for the ball can be purchased at the Hammer Down River Excursions office in downtown White Bird. Pick up a fishing license for 2023 while you are there.
There were 14 shooters gathered at the White Bird gun club this past Sunday for the third round of competition. Despite the cold and snowy conditions (that had to be tough!), the leaders did pretty well with their shooting. Matt Meyers and Bill Remacle tied for first with 24, and Craig Wood and Tim Fernando tied with 22. In the youth category, Peter Remacle hit six.
