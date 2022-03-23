WHITE BIRD — The 2022 White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts are set for Saturday, March 26. Young ladies ages 13 to 18 are eligible to try out. Message Kami Fogleman on Facebook or call 208-983-8779.

