WHITE BIRD — There will be a memorial service for Quirt Lowe this Saturday, Nov. 13. It will be held in the back meeting room of The Confluence (formerly Hoot’s Restaurant). The viewing will be at 1 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m. There will then be a brief graveside service at the White Bird Cemetery. Everyone will then return for a meal and time of “open microphone” back at the Confluence for those who would like to share remembrances. The meat will be provided, so bring a side dish or dessert if you would like.
Barbara Lowe gave my wife and I a tour of her and Brian’s recently completed Airbnb. They have been working on the building all year and have a done a wonderful job on designing, furnishing and decorating it. They have already had their first customers stay overnight. Barbara said it is limited to adults only. It is a wonderful addition to our community.
A reminder that the White Bird Community Library has its 2022 calendars available to purchase for $12. The theme of the calendar this year is “Pack Strings.” They can be bought at the library any time it is open. They will also be available at the Rebekahs Bake Sale. The proceeds of the sale help keep the library open. Not only do they have a wonderful selection of books, but it also has free Wi-Fi available. I see vehicles parked in front of the library all the time, taking advantage of the free service. Writing of the bake sale, it will be held at the IOOF Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 23. They ask that contributors to the bake sale have their items at the Hall by 8:30 a.m. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and goes until everything is gone. The proceeds will benefit the Rebekahs building fund. There will not be a Rebekahs Thanksgiving dinner this year, so come and support the bake sale.
A big thank you to everyone who voted in last week’s elections. Whether you like the outcome or not, it is our privilege and responsibility to help decide who represents us. For the White Bird City Council, Rob Beeson won out over Jake Eller by one vote. Think your vote doesn’t matter! Larry Dunn is the new school board member for our region. Congratulations and prayers to both winners. May you serve your community well.
A longtime White Bird friend and community fixture, “Smiley Lindsey” has moved to an assisted living facility in American Falls. Smiley said it was okay to let everyone know about it. If you want to get in touch with Smiley, call me and I will give his information.
I was recently driving past Tim McNamee’s place on Old Highway 95, north of town, and saw one of his mares with her colt. I just had to stop and admire the beauty and grace of both of them.
For those who have served our nation in the Armed Forces: Thank you. (U.S. Navy, 1963-1973).
