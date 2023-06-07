WHITE BIRD — The annual White Bird Rodeo is coming up June 16-17, with books open through highcallrodeo.com and local entries to open June 9 by phone at 208-983-7701. Mini Bulls and Mini Ponies events are on for both rodeo days, with entries open by phone at 541-709-1008. It lines up with the annual White Bird Days celebration, June 17, for which there’s a parade at 11 a.m., entries through 208-451-5236 or 208-790-5731.

