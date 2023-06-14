WHITE BIRD — The annual White Bird Rodeo is coming up June 16-17. It lines up with the annual White Bird Days celebration, June 17, for which there’s a parade at 11 a.m.
Entries as of June 13 listed at highcallrodeo.com included 28 for rough stock events such as bull riding and steer wrestling, eight for tiedown, 22 for main event team roping and a combined 50 for women’s breakaway and barrel racing. Each night also features local team roping and barrel racing.
