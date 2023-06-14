WHITE BIRD — Let ‘Er Rip! It’s time for the annual White Bird Days and Rodeo.

The rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, 5 p.m. each night, at the rodeo grounds on Rodeo Drive, at U.S. Highway 95 and Twin Bridges, six miles south of White Bird.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.