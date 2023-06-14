WHITE BIRD — Let ‘Er Rip! It’s time for the annual White Bird Days and Rodeo.
The rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, 5 p.m. each night, at the rodeo grounds on Rodeo Drive, at U.S. Highway 95 and Twin Bridges, six miles south of White Bird.
The rodeo will include mini bulls and mini ponies each day, as well as all the favorite rodeo events and local team roping, youth barrel racing and pee wee barrels. Tickets at the gate are $10 each for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 with 5 and younger free. Programs are $1. Those with disabilities can utilize a special parking area. Rodeo concessions will be provided by Grangeville Eagles Aerie No. 539.
White Bird Days activities will take place Saturday, June 16, with the a.m. parade, “White Bird History and Heroes,”(entries call 208-451-5236 or 208-790-5731). The Queens Luncheon will take place at the IOOF Hall following the parade. Activities are set for downtown throughout the day, including vendors and concessions. Music both Friday and Saturday nights will be by country musician Kaleb Austin.
