WHITE BIRD — Monty and Toni Baker have a lifelong history in Idaho County, and an almost as long history with the White Bird Rodeo.
Monty was born in Lewiston and raised on Cow Creek at Lucile. Toni was born and raised in Grangeville.
Though they wouldn’t really know it for years, the two met as toddlers.
“My grandparents owned a store on the Little Salmon River, between Riggins and New Meadows, and Monty’s family would shop there and I was there with my grandparents,” Toni said.
They would meet again during Border Days one year.
“That was 42 years ago, and the rest is history,” laughed Toni. The two were married April 24, 1982. Following the explosion at the Riggins Mill, Monty would move to Lewiston for work, where Toni was then living. When they married, they moved back to Idaho County, living in Cottonwood for a decade prior to moving to Grangeville.
Throughout the years Monty would ranch, log and drive truck, which he is still doing. Toni bartended, worked for the Cottonwood Chronicle and Monty’s Motel prior to working at One Hour Photo for 20-plus years. She is now semiretired, but keeps busy in a variety of areas, including with the Idaho County Genealogical Society. The Bakers have two grown daughters and three grandchildren.
Toni said Monty team roped with Delvin Keeler when the White Bird Rodeo first began.
“We then became rodeo committee members, and we’ve been there ever since,” Toni smiled.
Monty was previously chute boss, but a shoulder injury is now keeping him out of the arena. He is still the groundskeeper.
“We’ve put a lot of time and love into the arena,” Toni stated.
She has worked in many volunteer capacities for the rodeo committee, including as secretary-treasurer, taking local entries, creating programs and selling advertising.
“Basically, anything not in the arena and everything paperwork,” she laughed.
The couple enjoys taking care of the grounds and going down to the arena early during rodeo week to prepare and gather with their friends. This year, it’s the Bakers, Rick and Mickie Miller and Garrett and Shelley Neal who are organizing the event.
“Shelley is the only charter member now,” Toni said. “We were laughing the other day that we’ll all be down here in our wheelchairs, hanging up boards and getting things ready. We can have wheelchair barrel races.”
The rodeo has been a labor of love for the Bakers.
“We like seeing the younger generation, the upcoming cowboys and cowgirls, out here enjoying the arena, so we keep it open year-round for the public to use, for High School Rodeo and just everyone,” Toni explained.
On why they continue to support the annual small-town event and volunteer their time, Toni summed it up in one sentence.
“There’s nothing like the rodeo family,” she smiled.
