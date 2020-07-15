Test your knowledge against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society.
1 - Who founded the village located about three miles up the Southfork from Kooskia?
2 - Who built the first house in this village?
3 - Was there a doctor or hospital in this town?
4 - Who operated the drug store and physician’s office?
5 - A new school was built here in what year, with what type of material, and how much did it cost?
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
Answers
1 - Jacob Stites
2 - N.B. Pettiborn
3 – Yes, there was a doc, but no hospital.
4 - Dr. E.E. Briley
5 - Built in 1912 from brick. Cost was $65,000.
