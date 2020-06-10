Test your knowledge against these questions, provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society.
1 – What year was the Idaho Territory formed?
2 - Who was the first citizen to settle in Mt. Idaho in what year?
3 - What year was the Mt. Idaho Cemetery established?
4 - What year did Mt. Idaho become the county seat of Idaho County?
5 - In 1889, the stage going between Lewiston and Mt. Idaho would leave Lewiston at 4 a.m. What time would it arrive in Mt. Idaho?
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
Answers:
1 – 1863
2 - Western scout Moses Milner in 1862
3 - 1865
4 - 1875
5 – 10 p.m.
