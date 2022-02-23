GRANGEVILLE — A popular drink with the name Death by Chocolate seems to have taken itself seriously when it snuffs out the life of a man. Was it really the drink? And, if so, who poisoned it?
Get ready for a whodunit of epic proportions as private eye Nick Noir has fallen on hard times. He botched his last case and it has cost him whatever jobs may have come his way. He is at the end of his rope and on the verge of firing his loyal secretary, Selma, when he receives a call from Coco Purvis with a tantalizing case full of intrigue.
As the investigation begins, Nick, played by Dalton Dennis, is introduced to some strange characters. Before he even has time to figure out if the mysterious death of Vinnie the Leach was indeed murder, another character suddenly dies. Now, it is up to him to investigate. Information is slowly revealed providing multiple suspects, each with a plausible motive.
So, who’s the killer? Join the GHS drama team to find out — and be prepared for a few surprises along the way.
Grangeville High School students will present “Death by Chocolate,” by Craig Sodaro, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24, 25 and 26, 7 p.m. each night at GHS. Cost is $5 per person. The play is directed by GHS English teacher Katina Dennis.
“We’re looking forward to it and I appreciate all the hard work these kids put in,” Dennis said.
Cast: Nick Noir played by Dalton Dennis; Selma-Ava Forsyth; Bobbie Sue Cash-Tabitha Stoner; Bennie Purvis-Tobias Stoner; Henry Higgins Hickenbottom-Sawyer Astle; Coco Purvis-Brittany Farmer; Yolanda Lamb-Hannah Frei; Francios LaPew-Kieran Gallagher; Georgia Gore-Love Edmondson; Juniper Berry-Makenna Elliott.
Stage crew member is Lily Frei; sound and lights by James Gortsema and Bryce Cassill.
