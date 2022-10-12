As grocery prices continue to rise in the U.S. due to inflation, Public Health-Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) WIC is partnering with other WIC (Women, Infants and Children) agencies across the country to remind families of the services it provides during WIC National Enrollment Week, Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 14.

WIC empowers families with nutrition education, breastfeeding support, supplemental foods, and referrals to other health and nutrition services, all free of charge to those who qualify. During National Enrollment Week, PH-INCD WIC will provide recipes using WIC foods on social media, celebrate community partnerships, and continue to sign up eligible families for WIC services.

