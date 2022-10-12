As grocery prices continue to rise in the U.S. due to inflation, Public Health-Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) WIC is partnering with other WIC (Women, Infants and Children) agencies across the country to remind families of the services it provides during WIC National Enrollment Week, Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 14.
WIC empowers families with nutrition education, breastfeeding support, supplemental foods, and referrals to other health and nutrition services, all free of charge to those who qualify. During National Enrollment Week, PH-INCD WIC will provide recipes using WIC foods on social media, celebrate community partnerships, and continue to sign up eligible families for WIC services.
PH-INCD WIC serves about 1,300 participants in five local counties – Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce.
“We want to get the word out that WIC has been helping families with healthy foods since 1974 and WIC continues to be here for families. Any families with children under the age of five or any pregnant individuals needing support should contact us during WIC National Enrollment Week,” said Angela Bunce, WIC Coordinator. “WIC staff is ready to assist by providing basic healthy food such as fruits, vegetables, milk, cheese, cereal, eggs and peanut butter, allowing them to save on groceries so they can have more to spend on other things they need.”
Contact the Lewiston office at 208-799-3100 to see if your family is eligible or visit https://SignupWIC.com to find the closest WIC clinic.
