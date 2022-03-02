GRANGEVILLE — Debbie Bryant Wikoff, professional quilter, will speak to the Encouragers group Thursday, March 3, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville. She will share spiritual lessons learned from her hobby-turned-profession, as she describes God’s work in her life.

Wikoff is the wife of contractor Don Lee Wikoff, is the mother of two grown contractor sons, and grandmother of four. She has worked for an optometrist, spent 10 years in the office of a CPA, and now conducts retreats and classes in quilting. She and her husband have been involved in several churches on leadership and worship teams. They recently moved to the area from McCall. She will bring some of her handiwork for viewing.

Encouragers provides a place for Christian women to fellowship, and to hear special speakers and musicians at a first Thursday no-host luncheon each month at 101 E. Main. For information call Ima at 208-983-0927.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments