ALACCA Camp holds a rafting trip with its high school camp each year, and on June 29, they took a trip on the Clearwater River from the Kooskia Bridge to the Kamiah Bridge. According to coordinators, “The last two years we haven’t been able to go due to the river not being safe, so we were excited to be able to get out this year."

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments