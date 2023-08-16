GRANGEVILLE — The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation and their 2023 crew of Wilderness Ranger Fellows are touring the towns bordering the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness to share tales of their season working trails in these wilderness areas. The public is invited to an event Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m., at the Bicentennial Historical Museum in Grangeville. Learn more about the events: selwaybitterroot.org/events.

