KOOSKIA — Friends of the Kooskia Library and the University of Idaho Extension-Clearwater County will offer a workshop entitled “Preparing for the 2022 Wildfire Season,” on Thursday, July 14. This will be held at the Kooskia Community Center, 26 S. Main Street, 6-7:30 p.m. Those interested should register for the free course at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events, email clearwater@uidaho.edu, or call 208-476-4434.
