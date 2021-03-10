KOOSKIA — All wildland firefighters, equipment operators and truck drivers are invited to take a safety refresher course Saturday, March 20, at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia. Registration is at 7:30 with the class beginning at 8 a.m. Cost is $50. This Annual Fire Safety Refresher Course (RT-130) will be held in the library.
For details call Troy Fire Service, Dan and Chris Hokanson, 509-330-2245 or 208-835-4381.
