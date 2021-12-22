GRANGEVILLE — The local VFW Patriots Pen essay contest recently announced winners, who were all from Sts. Peter and Paul School this year.
Taking first place is eighth grade student Ila Wilkinson, who won a first-place medallion, certificate and $100. Her essay was forwarded to the regional contest. A dinner was held Dec. 11 in which she was honored.
Second-place winner is seventh grader Gage Smith, who was honored with a medallion, certificate and $75. Third-place winner is eighth grade student Amaya Hammatt, who also received a certificate and medallion, as well as $50.
Teacher Mrs. Sonnen was also recognized for her support of the VFW essay contest.
Wilkinson’s essay was entitled, “How to be a Better American.” See essay below.
“How can I be a good American? In this essay, I will talk about how I can help change my family, community, and country.
At my house, I will help my family. To achieve this goal, I will need to be diligent in my chores and homework. I will be respectful to my family members while they are studying. I will be respectful to my neighbors by keeping my voice down. Another thing I can do to help is turn off the lights when I’m not using them. According to A. Fox, “Turning off the lights when you leave your room can help save energy. It can also help reduce carbon emissions and other harmful greenhouse gases. Hence, turning off your lights is a simple way to help protect the environment and save the planet.” Turning off lights is a meaningful way to help our family save money and respect the Earth, which is my home.
In my community, there are many ways to improve the way I do things. I can help the elderly at the senior citizens center by visiting or chatting, playing games, or just being there, donating to the thrift stores, and supporting local businesses by buying from them rather than online.
In my country, I can help in lots of ways. Such as getting an education. I know most kids think of it as their parents making them go to school, but it’s much more than that. It’s my responsibility to continue to go to high school and college or participate in vocational training. It helps my country and will help me get a good job to support my future family.
There are many ways to be a good American. With these fundamental steps in my home, in my community, and looking towards my future, I can do my best to help America be its best, making me a better American.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.