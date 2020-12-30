GRANGEVILLE — Despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, students across the state of Idaho still feel they have plenty to be thankful for.
When the Idaho Catholic Register opened its Gratitude Essay Contest last month, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School student Ila Wilkinson offered her gratefulness for a variety of things. Her efforts earned her second place in the contest.
Wilkinson, a seventh grader, is the daughter of Cody and Sara Wilkinson. Her essay is as follows:
“I am grateful for many things, but nature is one of the things that amazes me every time I see it. Especially the lakes, rivers and beautiful scenery.
I love spending time at mountain lakes and rivers. I enjoy hiking into the mountains and fishing with my family. Backpacking into the lakes is another thing I love doing. Jumping in a river is an awesome thing to do with friends and family on a hot summer day. One of my favorite things about nature is the beautiful scenery. It’s crazy how amazing God is at making things perfect! I love spending time in the woods listening to the many birds and watching the little critters roam around scavenging for food. Every flower, every tree, even every rock adds to the beauty of the outdoors. My favorite saying is: “How cool is it that the same God who created the mountains, oceans and galaxies looked at you and thought the world needed one of you, too.”
The woods are a great place to think and pray. All the lakes, rivers and all the beautiful scenery are only some of the things that I think are incredible and stunning.”
