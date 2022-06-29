WINCHESTER — “Winchester’s Gone Wild” is the theme of the town’s annual celebration days, set for this weekend, Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2.

Friday kicks off with a silent auction at the community center at 6 p.m. Saturday will begin with the cowboy breakfast from 7-9 a.m. The 5k “Run in the Woods” is set for 8 a.m., with parade sign-up at the basketball courts also at 8 a.m. Parade judging is 9:15-9:50 a.m., and the parade is set to begin promptly at 10:01 a.m., announced by Eric Hasselstrom and company. The Winchester Lake Lodge Show and Shine will run throughout the day.

Following the parade, kids games and events will be held, including the egg toss. A street dance, rock painting, kids karaoke, golf and cornhole are all set for 2 p.m. and throughout the day and evening in the park. Fireworks will be displayed over the lake at dusk (about 9:20 p.m.). Food Vendors will be available throughout the day.

Sunday, July 3, the “Take Me Fishing” trailer will be at Winchester Lake State Park.

