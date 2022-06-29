WINCHESTER — “Winchester’s Gone Wild” is the theme of the town’s annual celebration days, set for this weekend, Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2.
Friday kicks off with a silent auction at the community center at 6 p.m. Saturday will begin with the cowboy breakfast from 7-9 a.m. The 5k “Run in the Woods” is set for 8 a.m., with parade sign-up at the basketball courts also at 8 a.m. Parade judging is 9:15-9:50 a.m., and the parade is set to begin promptly at 10:01 a.m., announced by Eric Hasselstrom and company. The Winchester Lake Lodge Show and Shine will run throughout the day.
Following the parade, kids games and events will be held, including the egg toss. A street dance, rock painting, kids karaoke, golf and cornhole are all set for 2 p.m. and throughout the day and evening in the park. Fireworks will be displayed over the lake at dusk (about 9:20 p.m.). Food Vendors will be available throughout the day.
Sunday, July 3, the “Take Me Fishing” trailer will be at Winchester Lake State Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.