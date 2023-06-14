GRANGEVILLE – Cloey Winder is running a creative writing workshop for her senior project for adults and kids ages 12 and older. The workshop will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. from July 11 – Aug. 3, at the Grangeville Centennial Library. Sign up by July 1 by emailing Windercr24@sd244.org or texting 208-507-3494. The workshop costs $5 to cover the cost of supplies.

“I chose this project because I love writing and I know there are a lot of people who would like help improving their writing skills,” Winder said, “I took a creative writing online workshop earlier this year and really enjoyed it and wanted to share that experience with others.”

