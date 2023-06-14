GRANGEVILLE – Cloey Winder is running a creative writing workshop for her senior project for adults and kids ages 12 and older. The workshop will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. from July 11 – Aug. 3, at the Grangeville Centennial Library. Sign up by July 1 by emailing Windercr24@sd244.org or texting 208-507-3494. The workshop costs $5 to cover the cost of supplies.
“I chose this project because I love writing and I know there are a lot of people who would like help improving their writing skills,” Winder said, “I took a creative writing online workshop earlier this year and really enjoyed it and wanted to share that experience with others.”
Winder said she wants to teach about several different topics. She plans to introduce participants to genres, including fiction, nonfiction, memoir and short stories. She hopes to work with descriptive writing, character and plot development and usage of dialogue, formatting the classes so that after she is finished teaching, people have time to practice writing and ask her questions.
Winder, 17, is the daughter of Nathan and Denise Winder. Aside from her love of writing, she also enjoys music and loves to sing and play her flute and piccolo. She has been in the Varsity Blue Choir since her freshman year. She also likes to stay active and is on the swim team during the summer and on the tennis team during school.
While Winder doesn’t have any certain plans for what she wants to do after graduation, she did say that she wants to go to college and find a way to do what she loves, doing something involving music or writing. She is considering becoming an English teacher and is going to use the workshop to determine whether she wants to seriously pursue teaching others.
