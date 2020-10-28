GRANGEVILLE — A winter clothing and food drive will be held through Nov. 15 (and possibly through Thanksgiving). Abundant Life Church in Grangeville will be collecting winter clothing and nonperishable food for its food bank. Winter clothing items can be anything in new or gently used, good condition. All sizes for all ages will be accepted, including coats, hats, gloves, socks and boots. Drop items of at Melinda Hall’s home, 629 South A Street. Call her with questions: 208-983-5832.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pair escape serious injury at Pollock slide mishap
- 'Worse than herding cats': Fish and Game elk trapping operation nets 16 for 'translocation' to central Idaho
- Six locals qualify for state cross-country meet
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Great-grandfather’s remains to be laid to rest after being unclaimed since 1916
- MVSD negotiations hit snags
- Prairie extends post-season to Thursday night
- North Idaho’s COVID-19 surge could put further strain on Pacific Northwest hospitals
- Kamiah shuts out Clearwater Valley
- BLM to begin boat ramp improvements along Lower Salmon River
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER: Responsibility for current situation lies with the highest office of our country (2)
- Vernon Ernest Fincher, 96, McCall (2)
- Guest Column: Fair elections and a just government (1)
- Ulmer, Zechmann face off for Idaho County Sheriff position (1)
- Ocasio-Cortez on using Twitch to mobilize young voters (1)
- Mary Ann Solberg, 87, Grangeville (1)
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- County sheriff, commission races contested Nov. 3; those with unvoted absentee ballot have option to vote in person
- Halloween 2020: Readers weigh in on their Spooktacular plans
- County assessor, Zehner, to step down Dec. 31
- CWF to host election night party
- COVID responsibilities: Take time; no way to social distance in some classes
- Celebrate Family Reading Week, book fair
- Speranza sets bike record at Bonneville; shoots for win next at El Mirage
- New Hearthstone Lodge nears completion
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 30
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.