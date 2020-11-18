GRANGEVILLE — The 13th annual Grangeville Horizons Committee Winter Magic Tree Lighting is set for Saturday, Nov. 28, 5:30 p.m. Although this year will not include a ceremony, Santa will make an appearance after the park is lit. In addition, the Border Days Royalty Lighted Parade will take place. Lineup is at 4 p.m. with the parade at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 to enter; e-mail Anna Wren at Annawren433@gmail.com to enter.
The deadline for donations to be recognized for the 2020 season is Nov. 14 (though donations are a accepted year-round). Mail donations to Grangeville Horizons Recreation Committee, P.O. Box 602, Grangeville, ID 83530. For questions on business and organization sponsorships, call Terra at 208-507-1701, or Kathy at 208-507-0347.
