GRANGEVILLE — The Winter Magic Tree Lighting at Pioneer Park will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a ceremony and music program. This is the 14th annual event presented by the Grangeville Horizons Recreation Committee. There will not be a parade this year.
