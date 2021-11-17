GRANGEVILLE — The Winter Magic Tree Lighting at Pioneer Park will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a ceremony and music program. This is the 14th annual event presented by the Grangeville Horizons Recreation Committee. There will not be a parade this year.

