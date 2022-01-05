DONNELLY — Shiloh Bible Camp 2022 will hold its Winter Snow Camp for junior high and high school age kiddos, Friday-Monday, Jan. 14-17. They have some great outings planned in addition to their Bible lessons. One outing is a swim day at the aquatic center, in Cascade; another is a day tubing at the Activity Barn, in McCall. They are planning a snow sculpture contest, pickle ball tourney, and other inside and outside activities. For information call Jason McClanahan, 208-297-0358 at Shiloh Bible Camp, go to www.ShilohBibleConference.com or contact Jeannie Fitch.

