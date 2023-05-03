SELWAY ROAD — The annual W.I.L.D. (Women in Leadership Daring) Together retreat is set for May 19-21 at Johnson Bar Campground.
This weekend gathering is for women to support and empower each other as conscious leaders in their communities and organizations. This retreat is for those women who define themselves as a leader of their families, in their workplace, among the community, or who are interested in exploring their future leadership potential.
