GRANGEVILLE — A panel of women who have all had COVID will share their experiences with the disease and God’s faithfulness through it, on Thursday, Nov. 4, at The Trails Restaurant at the 11:30 a.m. Encouragers luncheon.
Dee Lasse will preside, as she, Debbie Ewing, Rita Wagenmann and Susan Johnson tell how God was with them, and the lessons they learned, through their bouts with COVID. There will also be music.
Encouragers is an interdenominational group of Christian women who meet on the first Thursday of each month at 101 E. Main, in Grangeville, for a no-host lunch, fellowship, music, and to hear speakers.
For information, call Ima at 208-983-0927.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.