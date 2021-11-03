GRANGEVILLE — A panel of women who have all had COVID will share their experiences with the disease and God’s faithfulness through it, on Thursday, Nov. 4, at The Trails Restaurant at the 11:30 a.m. Encouragers luncheon.

Dee Lasse will preside, as she, Debbie Ewing, Rita Wagenmann and Susan Johnson tell how God was with them, and the lessons they learned, through their bouts with COVID. There will also be music.

Encouragers is an interdenominational group of Christian women who meet on the first Thursday of each month at 101 E. Main, in Grangeville, for a no-host lunch, fellowship, music, and to hear speakers.

For information, call Ima at 208-983-0927.

