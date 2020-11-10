GRANGEVILLE — Going Deeper, a morning retreat for women, is set for Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 to 11:30 a.m. The theme is “How to Keep a Warm Heart in a Cold World.”
The event will be hosted by Abundant Life Church, 319 E. Main Street, Grangeville, and features a continental breakfast, fellowship, praise and worship music with Missy Gates, teaching and discussion time led by Stephanie Jordan, and prayer time. The interdenominational event is free and open to all women ages teen and up. There is no childcare provided. Contact Debra Ewing at 208-816-8355 or Missy Gates at 208-507-0419.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.