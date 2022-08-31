GRANGEVILLE — Paula Woodward will speak to the Encouragers Thursday, Sept. 1, at the 11:30 a.m. no-host luncheon at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville. A newcomer to Idaho County, Woodward and spouse, Mike, moved here from Boise, where she spent her early life. ”I was in church all my life, and consider that being protected, not sheltered. I accepted Christ at the age of 6, and have lived for him since then. I saw miracles from God happen through my childhood. I was fortunate to grow up as a youth in Boise’s Central Assembly of God church, under Pastor Roland Buck, who wrote the book, Angels On Assignment,” Woodward said.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments