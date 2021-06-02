Jake Wren photo

Jake Wren of Grangeville recently graduated from Idaho Youth Challenge Academy and from Marine basic training.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — When COVID-19 hit last year and school plans were tenuous, Grangeville’s Jake Wren made a tough decision: Instead of working on schooling at home and on-line, he opted to attend Idaho Youth Challenge Academy in North Idaho.

“He decided this would be the best decision for him to be able to go to school in person, graduate, and go on to his next journey,” mom Pam Wiltse said. “On-line schooling just wasn’t something he felt would work for him.

He spent his time quarantined, going to school every day and graduated in December 2020. However, he considers himself a member of Grangeville High School’s class of 2021, as he spent kindergarten through junior year with them.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and officially became a Marine when he graduated from boot camp basic training in San Diego May 6.

Wren is now awaiting the next step in his training leg, which is supposed to take him to Florida, then Georgia.

“Then we’ll see where he goes and exactly what he does,” Wiltse said.

Wren is the son of Wiltse and Dan Wren, both of Grangeville.

