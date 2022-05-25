KEUTERVILLE — An area soldier finally has a grave headstone after 99 years, thanks to Cottonwood VFW Post 4902.
A dedication for World War I veteran Joe Heitz will be held at the Keuterville Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, at the regularly scheduled service at 11 a.m.
“We would read his name every year, but there was never a headstone,” explained Jack Uptmor, a member of Post 4902.
Heitz died Nov. 13, 1923. According to a Lewiston Tribune article from Nov. 14, 1923, “Mr. Heitz, who was an ex-serviceman, was brought to Lewiston by Dr. Wesley Orr of Cottonwood and was to have been taken to the government hospital at Walla Walla today.” Additional newspaper articles report Heitz died within an hour of his arrival in Lewiston, due to a war injury to his arm that had not healed. Heitz was the uncle of the late Helen Ross of Cottonwood.
According to an obituary in The Catholic Advance, Wichita, Kan., Heitz was born in 1882 in Aleppo., Kan., and had served four years in the United States Navy prior to the war, and when the U.S. entered the war, he again enlisted for four years. During this enlistment, he was seriously injured on an oil tanker when one of the boilers of the ship exploded.
Heitz’s remains were taken to Cottonwood and the funeral services were held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Keuterville. He was buried at the Keuterville Cemetery; however, a stone was never erected.
“The members of Post 4902 have been working a few years on trying to get information to get Mr. Heitz a military headstone, but were unsuccessful in procuring one, so it was decided the post would purchase one,” Uptmor said.
The stone has been set and is ready for the dedication. The public is invited to attend.
